Help keep the Street Sheet in print in 2020!

Wherever you are in San Francisco you don’t have to look too far to find someone in the BART station, outside the grocery store, or on the street corner selling a scrappy print publication called Street Sheet.

The Street Sheet is the oldest continuously published street newspaper in the country, reaching over 30,000 readers every month and putting money into the pockets of more than 200 hundred homeless vendors. Vendors pick up the paper at no cost at the Coalition on Homelessness in the Tenderloin, and then sell the papers for $2 a pop all over the city, keeping all the proceeds.

As the Street Sheet celebrates its 30th anniversary in print, we look back at millions of papers sold, hundreds of homeless people earning an income, and countless critical headlines read citywide. At the same time the Street Sheet has managed to stay current, even as we face the decline of print media. Vendors are now able to accept Venmo payments from readers who don’t carry cash, and we just launched Street Speak, a brand new podcast answering your burning questions about San Francisco’s homeless crisis.



In 2020 you donation will go towards helping us pay our homeless contributors for the first time in the paper's history, meaning you will be getting higher quality journalism directly from the desks of the experts on homelessness in San Francisco. Donations will also help us sustain the cost of printing the paper, producing a podcast, and expanding our distribution.

All funds raised will go to the Coalition on Homelessness, the organization that runs the Street Sheet program!



So next time you pick up a copy of Street Sheet, know that you are not only getting reliable information about the state of homelessness here in our city, you are also supporting a vendor who is struggling with poverty and helping them survive in a city that has largely abandoned them. Donate today!

